MBE for father of domestic abuse victim
A father who helped close a loophole in the bail law after his daughter was murdered by her violent ex-partner has been appointed MBE.

John Clough, whose daughter Jane was murdered in 2010, has been honoured for services to victims of domestic abuse.

The 58-year-old said: "I would rather be anonymous and still have my daughter."

  • 29 Dec 2018