Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year Honours 2019: Domestic abuse victim's dad appointed MBE
A father who helped close a loophole in the bail law after his daughter was murdered by her violent ex-partner has been appointed MBE.
John Clough, whose daughter Jane was murdered in 2010, has been honoured for services to victims of domestic abuse.
The 58-year-old said: "I would rather be anonymous and still have my daughter."
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-46709250/new-year-honours-2019-domestic-abuse-victim-s-dad-appointed-mbeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window