Dozens march over jailed anti-frackers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dozens march in Preston over jailed anti-frackers
Dozens of people have marched through Preston in support of three men jailed over a protest at a fracking site.
Simon Blevins, Richard Roberts and Rich Loizou were sentenced in September for climbing on lorries at energy firm Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site at Little Plumpton.
About 200 people marched from Preston railway station to HMP Preston in support of the men.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45772918/dozens-march-in-preston-over-jailed-anti-frackersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window