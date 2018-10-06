Dozens march over jailed anti-frackers
Dozens of people have marched through Preston in support of three men jailed over a protest at a fracking site.

Simon Blevins, Richard Roberts and Rich Loizou were sentenced in September for climbing on lorries at energy firm Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site at Little Plumpton.

About 200 people marched from Preston railway station to HMP Preston in support of the men.

