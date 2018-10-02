Media player
Why University of Manchester students want to ban clapping
The University of Manchester Students' Union has banned clapping at its events, arguing it affects people with sensory issues, deafness and autism.
Instead it wants people to wave their hands in the style known as "jazz hands".
02 Oct 2018
