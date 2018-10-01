Media player
Lancaster man grows 250kg smashing pumpkin
Every year Robert Taylor and his workmates have a fun competition to see who can grow the biggest vegetable.
Mr Taylor, from Caton, near Lancaster, was stunned this year when he saw what his effort to grow a pumpkin had yielded.
"Mine just went a bit ridiculous," he said.
The 250kg (550lb) pumpkin was named as a finalist in the Royal Horticultural Harvest Festival Show, which starts on Tuesday.
01 Oct 2018
