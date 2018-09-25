Man filmed attacking donkeys

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blackpool man convicted of violent attacks on donkeys
A man and a woman have been convicted of attacking donkeys in Lancashire.
Footage shot by witnesses has been released by the RSPCA.
Suzzana Taylor, 48, of Salwick, and Andrew Lomas, 43, of Blackpool, were each given a 14 week sentence, suspended for a year, at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
They were also both banned for keeping animals for three years.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-45639421/blackpool-man-convicted-of-violent-attacks-on-donkeysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window