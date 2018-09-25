Man filmed attacking donkeys

Video

A man and a woman have been convicted of attacking donkeys in Lancashire.

Footage shot by witnesses has been released by the RSPCA.

Suzzana Taylor, 48, of Salwick, and Andrew Lomas, 43, of Blackpool, were each given a 14 week sentence, suspended for a year, at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

They were also both banned for keeping animals for three years.