Race to rehome ill woman's 70 cats
A woman who cares for more than 70 vulnerable cats is racing to rehouse them after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Marlene Brewer has been looking after cats at her Bamber Bridge home for 20 years.

She said she "desperately" needs to "home all the ones that are homeable" and does not want them "putting to sleep".

