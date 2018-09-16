Best friends forever - Magpie and whippet form unlikely friendship
Magpie and whippet's unlikely friendship

When dog owner Steve Rostron went for an evening stroll with his pet, they came across a distressed magpie behind a telephone junction box.

For Mike the magpie and Boo the whippet, it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

