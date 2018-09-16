Media player
Magpie and whippet's unlikely friendship
When dog owner Steve Rostron went for an evening stroll with his pet, they came across a distressed magpie behind a telephone junction box.
For Mike the magpie and Boo the whippet, it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
16 Sep 2018
