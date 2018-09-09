Sweethearts marry after meeting 60 years ago
Two sweethearts, who lost touch after working together in the 1950s, have tied the knot.

Ron Owen, 84, was reunited with Ruth Holt, 79, in 2014 when he happened to move in to the same housing complex as his former girlfriend, in St Annes, Lancashire.

  • 09 Sep 2018