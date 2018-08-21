Media player
Video shows Lancashire police officer strike girl, 14
A video has been posted on social media showing a teenage girl being hit by a male officer.
The footage was shot while the 14-year-old and a woman, 52, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Police had been called to reports of youths fighting on Peel Street, Accrington, at 17:45 BST on Monday.
The force said officers used "reasonable force" in the situation.
Video from Ethan Hamer on Facebook
21 Aug 2018
