Video

A video has been posted on social media showing a teenage girl being hit by a male officer.

The footage was shot while the 14-year-old and a woman, 52, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Police had been called to reports of youths fighting on Peel Street, Accrington, at 17:45 BST on Monday.

The force said officers used "reasonable force" in the situation.

Video from Ethan Hamer on Facebook