Ewe and lamb rescued from mud
Video

Altrincham ewe and lamb rescued from muddy pond

A ewe and its lamb were saved from deep mud in Greater Manchester.

The animals were spotted struggling in a field in Altrincham. They were pulled free by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes.

He said: "I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after - I smelt like a farm animal myself - and had to throw the uniform away."

  • 21 Aug 2018