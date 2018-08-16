Shed pub boasts own Blackpool Tower
A man has transformed his garden shed into an Irish pub with a model of Blackpool tower perched on the roof.

Doug Smith has entered his elaborate ale house, called O'Smithers, into the Shed of the Year competition after spending four years perfecting the premises.

