Ball hit for six narrowly misses reporter

Cricket ball hit for six narrowly misses BBC reporter
BBC reporter Stuart Flinders had a "narrow escape" when a cricket ball missed his head by inches while he was recording at a game.
The North West Tonight presenter was reporting on the match between Lancashire Thunder and Yorkshire Diamonds at Blackpool when a ball hit for six bounced past him.
He later tweeted that one of the Diamonds' batswomen had also sent a ball "crashing on to the roof" of the van he was editing in.
Lancashire Thunder won the game by nine runs.
14 Aug 2018
