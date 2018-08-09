Man breaks world record travelling the country on a lawnmower
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lawnmower man Andy Maxfield breaks UK speed record

Andy Maxfield is officially the fastest person to travel from John O'Groats to Land's End on a lawnmower.

The Lancashire man completed the trip in five days, eight hours and 36 minutes.

He's raised more than £9,000 for charity.

  • 09 Aug 2018