Sculpture reflects Doddy the 'thinker'

Sir Ken Dodd: Sculpture reflects comic as 'thinker'
A new sculpture is being made of legendary Liverpool comedian Sir Ken Dodd, who died in March.
His widow Lady Anne Dodd said she commissioned the work to reflect the "thoughtful" side of the book-loving comic.
Lady Dodd said she hoped to give it as a gift to the city of Liverpool, where Doddy lived for all of his life.
02 Aug 2018
