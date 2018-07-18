Rose created for youngest bomb victim
Saffie rose: Manchester attack victim honoured with flower

A rose has been created to remember the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena attack.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos from Leyland in Lancashire - whose middle name was Rose - was one of 22 people to die in the explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The Saffie rose was unveiled at the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park.

