CCTV shows man smashing up defibrillator

Video

The moment a man smashed up a defibrillator has been captured in CCTV footage.

The man is seen punching the life-saving equipment, damaging it beyond repair, outside the offices of BBC Radio Lancashire in Blackburn.

The machine was used to resuscitate a woman within a week of it being installed in April.

Cheryl Pickstock, of the North West Ambulance Service, said was left "sickened" by the 24 June incident.