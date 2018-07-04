CCTV shows man smashing up defibrillator

Media player
CCTV shows man smashing up Blackburn defibrillator
The moment a man smashed up a defibrillator has been captured in CCTV footage.
The man is seen punching the life-saving equipment, damaging it beyond repair, outside the offices of BBC Radio Lancashire in Blackburn.
The machine was used to resuscitate a woman within a week of it being installed in April.
Cheryl Pickstock, of the North West Ambulance Service, said was left "sickened" by the 24 June incident.
04 Jul 2018
