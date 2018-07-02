Media player
Preston road named after 'marathon man' Ben Ashworth
The favourite training route of a man who completed 24 marathons after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer has been renamed in his honour.
A memorial plaque has been unveiled for Ben Ashworth at the Guild Wheel in Preston, where the runner who died last year did most of his training.
02 Jul 2018
