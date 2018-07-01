Media player
Heatwave: Are we facing a hosepipe ban?
Rising demand for water in the UK heatwave means utility firms will consider whether to put a hosepipe ban in place.
People are being urged to reduce their water usage to prevent restrictions being put in place.
01 Jul 2018
