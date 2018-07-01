Fire trench dug around Winter Hill house

Media player
Winter Hill fire: Fire trench dug around family home
A family have had to leave their home as a major blaze continues to burn on a Lancashire moorland.
Mike Sewell said he was "overwhelmed" by the efforts of fire crews and the United Utilities water firm, who have been digging a trench to prevent the Winter Hill fire spreading to his property.
01 Jul 2018
