Fire trench dug around Winter Hill house
Video

Winter Hill fire: Fire trench dug around family home

A family have had to leave their home as a major blaze continues to burn on a Lancashire moorland.

Mike Sewell said he was "overwhelmed" by the efforts of fire crews and the United Utilities water firm, who have been digging a trench to prevent the Winter Hill fire spreading to his property.

  • 01 Jul 2018