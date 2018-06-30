Footage shows scale of Winter Hill fire

Video

Aerial footage has shown the scale of a Lancashire moorland fire that started on Thursday.

The blaze, near TV transmitters on Winter Hill, has spread over 1.6 sq miles (5km sq).

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Along with a separate fire at Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester, it has blanketed the region in smoke and ash.