Christmas has come early for a group of children who are still affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

A nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in the former Soviet Union exploded on 26 April 1986.

Much of the fallout was blown into Ukraine's neighbour, Belarus.

Children in affected areas still suffer as a result of the radiation.

UK charities, including one in the Lancashire town of Ormskirk, continue to support these young people.