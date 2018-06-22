Fashion for the terraces and mosque
Liverpool student's outfits for the terraces - and mosque

A Muslim student from Merseyside is making her mark in the fashion world with outfits that reflect her faith and love of Liverpool FC.

Nadia Attique, who studies at Liverpool John Moores University, said she was inspired by her late father.

And her work has even featured in Vogue magazine.

