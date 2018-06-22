Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool student's outfits for the terraces - and mosque
A Muslim student from Merseyside is making her mark in the fashion world with outfits that reflect her faith and love of Liverpool FC.
Nadia Attique, who studies at Liverpool John Moores University, said she was inspired by her late father.
And her work has even featured in Vogue magazine.
-
22 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44584732/liverpool-student-s-outfits-for-the-terraces-and-mosqueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window