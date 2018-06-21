Media player
Memories of The Manchester Baby 70 years on
Seventy years ago the computer era began with a machine that filled an entire room at Manchester University.
The Manchester Baby, known officially as the Small-Scale Experimental Machine, was the world's first stored-program computer.
The original was dismantled but a replica now takes pride of place at the city's Museum of Science and Industry.
21 Jun 2018
