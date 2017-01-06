Pilling fire: Large blaze at industrial estate in Lancashire
An investigation is under way into the cause of a large fire at an industrial estate in Lancashire.
The blaze broke out at about 03:00 GMT and 15 people were evacuated from nearby homes.
At the height of the blaze, 40 firefighters were at the scene at the warehouse on Taylors Lane in Pilling.
