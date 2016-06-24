The documentary about the Somme features members of the Lancashire Fusiliers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Battle of the Somme film featuring Lancashire Fusiliers re-released

A documentary of the Battle of the Somme featuring Lancashire Fusiliers and watched by 20 million people in 1916 is being re-released 100 years on.

BBC North West Tonight's Stuart Flinders reports.

  • 24 Jun 2016