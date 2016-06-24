Media player
Battle of the Somme film featuring Lancashire Fusiliers re-released
A documentary of the Battle of the Somme featuring Lancashire Fusiliers and watched by 20 million people in 1916 is being re-released 100 years on.
BBC North West Tonight's Stuart Flinders reports.
24 Jun 2016
