Accrington Conservative club fire 'started deliberately'
A "serious" fire at a disused Conservative club in Accrington, Lancashire was believed to have been started deliberately, says the fire service.
More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the five-storey building on Cannon Street which broke out shortly before 03:45 BST.
The building is in danger of collapsing.
18 May 2016
