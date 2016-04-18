Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did William Shakespeare stay at a Preston manor house?
Did William Shakespeare stay at a 16th century manor house near Preston?
Some scholars claim the playwright may have stayed at Hoghton Tower, south of the city when he was a young man, according to the manor's owner, Sir Bernard de Hoghton.
-
18 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-36070250/did-william-shakespeare-stay-at-a-preston-manor-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window