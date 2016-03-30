Pip the diabetes dog
Girl trains dog, Pip, to 'sniff out' diabetes danger

A 13-year-old girl with diabetes says she has taught her dog, Pip, to sniff out changes in her blood sugar levels.

Katie Gregson, from St Anne's in Lancashire has type 1 diabetes, which can be dangerous and needs to be closely managed.

Pip's strong sense of smell can help detect when Katie's glucose levels fall below or creep above critical levels.

