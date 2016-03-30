Media player
Girl trains dog, Pip, to 'sniff out' diabetes danger
A 13-year-old girl with diabetes says she has taught her dog, Pip, to sniff out changes in her blood sugar levels.
Katie Gregson, from St Anne's in Lancashire has type 1 diabetes, which can be dangerous and needs to be closely managed.
Pip's strong sense of smell can help detect when Katie's glucose levels fall below or creep above critical levels.
30 Mar 2016
