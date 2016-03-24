Video

Shops and businesses in a busy shopping centre were evacuated as a precaution as a large fire broke out in Lancaster.

More than 30 firefighters dealt with the blaze at Inspire Health and Fitness in Penny Street.

It is believed the fire started in the gym's sauna at about 10:15 GMT and the roof collapsed about 30 minutes later.

The sauna and gym are on the third floor of the six-storey building, which was evacuated with no casualties reported.

Video by Bill Clark, CANDOFM