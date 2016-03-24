Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Major fire at Lancaster fitness centre
Shops and businesses in a busy shopping centre were evacuated as a precaution as a large fire broke out in Lancaster.
More than 30 firefighters dealt with the blaze at Inspire Health and Fitness in Penny Street.
It is believed the fire started in the gym's sauna at about 10:15 GMT and the roof collapsed about 30 minutes later.
The sauna and gym are on the third floor of the six-storey building, which was evacuated with no casualties reported.
Video by Bill Clark, CANDOFM
-
24 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window