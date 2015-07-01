Dolphins Blackpool
Dolphins spotted in Irish Sea off the Blackpool coast

Bottlenose dolphins have been spotted off the coast of Blackpool.

A pod is shown here enjoying the sunshine while swimming in the Irish Sea.

The Sea Watch Foundation says sightings of bottlenose dolphins are very rare in the Irish Sea - they are usually found off the west coast of Ireland.

