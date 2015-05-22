Video

CCTV has captured images of a child being run over by a cyclist and dragged along a pavement in Blackpool before the cyclist left the scene.

The three-year-old girl's body got trapped in the pedals.

She was left with a tyre burn on her face and cuts and bruises on her body.

The film was captured on the family's home security system.

Lancashire Police said a man had come forward for interview and inquiries were ongoing.