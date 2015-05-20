Snake found in van in Chorley
Snake surprise for removal men in Chorley

It's amazing what people leave behind in hire vehicles.

Sunglasses, empty sweet wrappers, a snake. Yes, a snake.

That's exactly what two friends from Chorley found when they set out to collect some furniture in a hired van.

North West Tonight's Dave Guest takes up the story.

