It's amazing what people leave behind in hire vehicles.
Sunglasses, empty sweet wrappers, a snake. Yes, a snake.
That's exactly what two friends from Chorley found when they set out to collect some furniture in a hired van.
North West Tonight's Dave Guest takes up the story.
20 May 2015
