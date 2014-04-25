Video

A women's football side, described as the most successful in the history of the women's game, are being remembered in a new book.

The Dick Kerr Ladies team was formed in Preston in 1917 to raise funds for WW1.

Gail Newsham, whose book A League Of Their Own documents the exploits of the side, said they quickly became stars and in 1920, 50,000 fans saw them play at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

The team went on to play more than 200 games without defeat.

Ms Newsham said they "deserved their five minutes of fame and deserve to be documented".

Naomi Cornwell reports.