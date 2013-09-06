The horses took part in the Royal Salute to mark Prince George's birth
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on St Annes beach break

Horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery are enjoying a weekend "de-stressing" at the Lancashire seaside.

The troop, based in London, is having a summer training break at St Annes beach, near Blackpool.

Captain Owen Brown, from the troop, said: "It's a change for them not to be in central London."

  • 06 Sep 2013