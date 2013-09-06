Media player
King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on St Annes beach break
Horses from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery are enjoying a weekend "de-stressing" at the Lancashire seaside.
The troop, based in London, is having a summer training break at St Annes beach, near Blackpool.
Captain Owen Brown, from the troop, said: "It's a change for them not to be in central London."
06 Sep 2013
