A boa constrictor has been captured after it was spotted on a quiet street in the Kent countryside.

The tropical snake, measuring two metres, was seen on Oakhill Road in Sevenoaks on Sunday afternoon and is believed to be an escaped pet.

Chris Newman, from the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, confirmed the “grumpy” snake is now secure at their facility in Hadlow near Tonbridge.

Kent Police said contact has been since made with people living in a residential property in Sevenoaks, where the snake is believed to have come from.