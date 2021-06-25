A vineyard in Kent is using drones in the hope that they will help improve its crop.

The specialist drones gather data, find out sunny spots and measure the soil humidity.

The owners of the Gusbourne Estate in Appledore hope the drones will give them an edge over their competitors.

Michael Williams, from the University of Brighton, said: "It is massive in terms of the efficiency saving when you've got that bird's eye perspective."

