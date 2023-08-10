Young traveller on her way to show jumping stardom

A young traveller from Kent is on her way to show jumping stardom.

Six-year-old Darlene, from Ashford, came second at the Hickstead International, one of the horse world's biggest events, despite the fact she was competing against children sometimes twice her own age.

She has been riding for much of her life and working with horses is a key part of her heritage. But, alongside her pony Amy, she is aiming for show jumping fame with more competitions lined up.

Video producer: Hannah Roe