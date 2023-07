A dead whale has washed up on a popular Kent beach.

It has been identified as a humpback whale by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and is currently on the beach at St Mary's Bay, Littlestone.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Romney Marsh coastguard rescue team are providing safety cover at Littlestone because there is a dead whale washed up on the beach."

Residents and visitors to the beach have been advised to stay away.