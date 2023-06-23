A seven-year-old girl took part in a night-time walk to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her mother in her final months.

Charlotte's mother, Maiher, died of cancer at Hospice in the Weald, Kent, last year.

Charlotte, who chose to spend her seventh birthday taking part in the hospice's Moonlight charity walk around Sevenoaks, said her mother was her "best mate".

She said: "I didn't choose to do rock climbing, soft play or trampolining because I love my mum more than those things."

Video journalist: Hannah Roe