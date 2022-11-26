A woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 23 has been telling her story in the hope it will encourage more people to speak about the condition.

Roxanne Betts, from Birchington, Kent, was told she had grade two breast cancer after she discovered a lump in February.

She is currently undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy and will soon go through radiotherapy.

She said: "Breast cancer in people my age is definitely not as rare as I thought. It needs to be more talked about."

Video Journalist: Peter Whittlesea