Two women from Kent have shared their stories of living with visible differences to help others and to promote respect.

Amanda Bates, from Canterbury, was born with a condition called amniotic band syndrome, which resulted in a cleft lip and palate, missing fingers, clubbed feet and limited vision in one eye.

Isabella Matthews, from Sevenoaks, has lived with cystic acne for 13 years after developing it in primary school.

They are part of a new campaign by the charity Changing Faces, which aims to challenge stereotypes associated with scars, marks and conditions that affect the appearance.

It comes as a new poll reveals that 61% of people questioned said they would like to see more people with visible differences represented in popular culture.