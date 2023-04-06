Voters will be heading to the polls to have their say in the local elections in less than a month's time.

A total of 1,304 seats across 35 local authorities are up for election in the South East.

Ballots are taking place in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex, including in the region's two unitary authorities, Medway and Brighton and Hove.

These local authorities receive a portion of the council tax we pay. But what do they actually do? BBC South East Political Editor Charlotte Wright investigates.