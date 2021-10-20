A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police.

Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021.

Kent Police acknowledged there was a delay in getting test results returned to Ms Collins and said it intends to learn from the experience.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk