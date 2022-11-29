Twelve Conservatives in the South East are among dozens of MPs rebelling against the government over its housebuilding plans.

A vote in Parliament on the issue has been delayed - after some 47 MPs signed an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill, which would ban mandatory housing targets.

BBC South East Today's political editor Charlotte Wright has visited Iwade, a village in Kent which has seen its population quadruple in the past 20 years.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk