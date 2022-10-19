The RNLI regularly assists when small boats are detected in UK waters, or when migrants call for help.

The lifeboat charity has released footage of a harrowing rescue in the English Channel in an attempt to highlight the perils its crew members face as more migrants cross the English Channel.

So far this year more than 37,000 people have made the dangerous journey from France to UK waters.

One RNLI crew member said there was "panic" when people were rescued from their dinghy and pulled on to the lifeboat.