The cost of living crisis has forced a father from Kent to take on four jobs to keep his business afloat.

Lee Murthwaite has run a recording studio in Strood for two years.

When his energy bill recently increased by 400% he took on a full-time desk job in addition to his others – running a management company for bands and renting out PA equipment.

Mr Murthwaite said: “The thought of losing what we’ve built up is soul destroying. At the moment we’re staring into an abyss.”

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner