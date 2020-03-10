Footage of two nearly-forgotten sports with their roots in Kent has been made available.

Goal running has since died out, but bat and trap is still played in the county.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate the corporation's centenary.

The public are being given access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

