A football fan who assaulted a player during a match has been banned from attending Gillingham games for three years.

Ross Mitchell, 39, shoved Tayo Edun in the back after the player scored a goal for Lincoln City at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium.

The assault occurred after Edun celebrated by jumping over barriers near the home fans' stand.

Mitchell admitted one count of assault by beating at Maidstone Magistrates' Court.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.