A woman has been caught on camera veering her car off the road and onto a railway line at a level crossing, causing sparks to fly on the live track.

Tayler Barnham was three times over the drink-drive limit when she turned her Ford Fiesta onto the rail tracks near Faversham, Kent, last May.

The 29-year-old, from Rochester, received an eight-week sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

