A woman who gave up her high pressured job as an events manager to become a forest bathing guide said it's the best thing she's ever done.

Tansy Jane Dowman, from Edenbridge, Kent, leads groups of people in outdoor sessions of mindfulness and meditation.

She said: "About seven years ago I was struggling with my mental health. I found connecting with nature to be a way to calm my mind."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner